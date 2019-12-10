PTA pleads with striking teachers to return to classrooms

The National Council of Parents and Teachers Association are appealing with teachers to return to the classroom following their strike action.
The strike was spearheaded by three teacher unions namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers are demanding payment of legacy arrears owed their members between 2012 and 2015
The strike has affected the academics of students of public schools across the country including basic, senior high and technical schools to the extent that the end of term examination for basic and Junior High students which was scheduled to begin yesterday December 9 and end Friday, December 13 has been stalled.
The unfortunate situation has also resulted in the loitering about of students in their respective schools during hours which was supposed to be used for studying and other academic activities.
However, the teachers say they will not return to class unless their legacy arrears are sorted out by their employer.
READ ALSO: Teacher Unions begin nationwide strike today
Speaking to Starr FM, the President of the National Council of the PTA, Alexander Danso pleaded with striking teachers to return to the classroom since their action is not going down with them
''My brothers and sisters should rescind their decision and return to the classroom to teach our wards because the Director-General has given assurance that government will pay every single pesewa owed them. so why not going to class I think negotiations can be ongoing so that at the end of the day the government will pay. We bear the branch of what is affecting our children and it is seriously affecting us , physically, mentally , spiritually and security-wise''.
The government, on the other hand, has described the ongoing strike by Teacher Unions as sabotage after their meeting with the unions ended inconclusively.
The Ranking Member on Parliament Education Committee, Peter Nortsu has stated the government has failed in handling the issue of legacy arrears of teachers which has resulted in the nationwide strike.
READ ALSO:Teacher Unions' strike : GES to publish legacy arrears beneficiaries
Meanwhile, the striking teacher unions are in a meeting with the National Labour Commission, NLC over demands for immediate payment of legacy arrears.