Reduce your sexual rounds to save energy for election 2020 duty - Police Commander to personnel

DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom the Accra Region Commander of the Ghana Police Service has advised personnel in the country to limit their sexual activities.
This he says will help the personnel to save enough energy to undertake their activities in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.
He was speaking after a route march organised by the Police service to assure the public of its readiness ahead of the elections.
“Control yourself, we all need the energy to work during the election I, therefore, advise all of you to eat well, reduce your sexual rounds for you to get the energy to work well before, during and after 2020 elections.”
DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah who is the Director-General in charge of Operations of the Ghana Police service advised the personnel to not engage in partisan political activities in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.
“As a policeman, you are not supposed to involve yourself in any political activity. You can only do that when you enter the polling booth, there you can exercise your power”.
“When it is time for the election, we are just going out there to discharge our duty and at the end of it whoever comes to power it is none of our business, we support the government of the day”, he added.
There are strong calls by some Civil Society Groups to beef up our security system ahead of the election.
President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will ensure that the nation delivers peaceful, free and fair general elections on December 7.
He said the election will provide opportunity for the people to make a decision of who governs them in peace, devoid of intimidation and violence, and that he, as the President, was determined to make that possible.
"I am determined to make the necessary arrangements to guarantee the peace, security and stability of our country in the 2020 general election,” the President added.