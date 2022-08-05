Dansoman resident fined GHc9,600 for illegal water connection

A resident of Dansoman who was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for engaging in an illegal water connection at Wiaboman has been fined an amount of GHc9,600.
The suspect was picked up by the Dansoman Police on Friday, July 25, 2022, after he was caught illegally tapping into a new water supply line laid by the water distribution company from Weija into the community.
The culprit was subsequently put before the Dansoman Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the offense and made payments without a delay with the help of family members.
The Regional Communications Manager for the Accra West Branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Solace Akomeah while speaking on the matter reiterated the commitment of an outfit to clamp down on such illegal activities.
“So he said he was guilty and then he was given a charge to pay because of the tampering he had caused to the pipeline. He had earlier that day paid GHc5, 000, the whole charge was about GHc9, 600. That was the charge that he was given, and he paid GHc5, 000 earlier, and so that day in court he was left with GHc4, 600. The court asked how he was going to make the settlement, that is the rate of the amount and he said he will pay GHc500 every month, but then the judge said no, GHc500 was too small and preferably he should pay GHc2, 000 per month. But he said he didn't have that, he couldn't pay that so the judge said if that was the case then he was going to go to jail for six months and that was it. So there were some family members who quickly went around and mobilized and came to pay the money, the rest of the whole amount at the court” she said.