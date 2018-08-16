TTH Attack: Leader of Kandahar Boys arrested

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested the leader of the pro-NPP vigilante group, Kandahar Boys
.
Speaking on Accra- based Class FM, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police, DSP Yusif Tanko, noted “Baba Alhassan was around his place of abode. We quickly organised men and truly when we went we had him arrested. We have gotten him to the police station and he is assisting us with investigations,” he added.
Meanwhile, four young men were arrested by police in Tamale over the attack on the hospital.
In another development, the four persons arrested in connection with an attack have since been released as the Police in the Northern Region Capital, Tamale, explain they are unable to establish any evidence that the four suspects were involved in the attack.
Doctors and Nurses of the Tamale Teaching hospital in the Northern region, have since declared an indefinite strike action. The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists has also withdrawn their services in the hospital.