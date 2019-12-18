Video : Roads Minister orders demolishing of 22 storey structure at Airport 

Minister for Road and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has ordered the demolishing of a 22 storey structure at Airport in Accra near Association International School.
The structure which was ordered to be demolished has been extended to a portion of the road.
The Minister with the help of the police made some arrests and he also ordered the needed works to be done for the owner of the structure to be surcharged.
According to him, such nonsense can not be allowed to continue when people do not obey the laws with impunity.
The exercise took place today, Wednesday, December 18.
The Minister yesterday in a radion interview said contractors who fail to use signage which may lead to untimely deaths will be sanctioned.
Kwesi Amoako-Atta said as part of the contractual agreement the contractors have the responsibility to use appropriate signage to indicate to motorists how they are to move about the said road.
According to him, these contractors are expected to promote safety to the highest level.
Kwesi Amoako-Atta explained that in other jurisdictions contractors are made to face the law if individuals get hurt in their demarcated working area.
The sector minister said it is the responsibility of engineers to draw his attention to contractors who are not adhering to the safety regulations of their work.
Some roads under construction in the country lack the needed safety signs which have led to the death of some Ghanaians and the situation is very dere at night.
Ghanaians have on many occasions complained about how contractors do not pay much attention to safety on the roads which endangers motorists, some contractors also leave the heap of sand when they decided to neglect work due to nonpayment.