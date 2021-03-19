Sack all appointees with presidential ambitions - Kwadwo Mpiani to Akufo-Addo

A former Chief of Staff under the Kufuor administration Kwadwo Mpiani has urged President Akufo-Addo to sack all appointees who have presidential ambitions and have started with subtle campaigns.
His comments come after some appointees are alleged to have announced their presidential ambitions even though the second term of Akufo-Addo as President is still young.
Mr Mpiani speaking to Joy News said these alleged actions do not help the course of the President and it will be best if he replaces those appointees so they go and pursue their ambitions.
"The President appoints Ministers and they are supposed to support him to run the country. So if a Minister believes that he or she wants to concentrate on their ambition which is taking over from the President when he leaves the scene then it will be right for the President to thank the person and ask them to go and pursue their ambition. We don't even have Deputy Ministers and you are thinking of your ambition then it is fair the President replaces you with another person. There is a difference between groups trying to push you, but if you are the candidate with the ambition, you have a responsibility to tell them to stop, you are a leader. Now the whole attention is not how things will go but who will take over from President Akufo-Addo."
Following the recent emergence of posters advertising the candidatures of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, another one for the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has also surfaced on the internet.
Only a few months into the second term of the current government and with at least three years more to go for the next general elections in the country, the interest in who leads the NPP is already gaining momentum