GPRTU , AMA to provide waste bins in 'trotro' soon

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have agreed in principle to ensure that all commercial buses, popularly called ‘trotro’ have waste bins.
Some passengers resort to disposing off their refuse in the vehicles whiles others prefer to fly it out through the window.
Incidentally, the Ghana Police Service and some patriotic citizens have to hold these uncooperative individuals to the law by stopping vehicles and insisting offending passengers pick the rubbish.
The GPRTU Vice President, Robert Sabbah admitted the union failed to implement an initiative it had launched sometime in 2015.
He said the GPRTU in March 2015 launched a program in Koforidua to provide members with dustbins to help improve sanitation in the country.
According to him, the National Chairman of the union at the time had promised to distribute dustbins to every branch of the union across the country but admitted the union failed in the implementation.
The bins were to be placed in all passenger vehicles in support of the then national sanitation day campaign.
Head of Waste Management at the AMA, Solomon Noye entreated the GPRTU to have a broad stakeholder engagement with the other Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) to see how to support and effectively implement the sanitation program cross the region, if not nationwide.
“This they should do in collaboration with the MMDAs [Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies] in order to ensure effective coordination,” he advised.
Speaking on 3 FM, Mr Sabbah promised the GPRTU will reintroduce the sanitation programme and assured that the union will work with the District Assemblies to maintain the initiative.
“Our attention has been drawn through your medium, we will make sure that we will revive that policy and this time around we will monitor to the last degree,” he assured.