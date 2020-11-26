Security agencies, others embark on nationwide route march today

The security agencies in the country will embark on a nationwide route march today, November 26.
A notice from the security agencies said "The general public is to take note that the Security Services comprising the Police Service; the Armed Forces; Prisons Service; National Fire Service; Immigration Service; Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; the National Intelligence Bureau; together with the National Ambulance Service and the National Commission for Civic Education will embark on nationwide route march today (Thursday 26th November, 2020) from 0600 hours till midday. The exercise is code named TAFIA LAFIYA (Peace March)."
The march is to re-assure the public that the Security Services are prepared to provide the needed security for peaceful elections, to encourage public support for peace – rally round the Ghana flag and to show force to potential trouble makers.
Areas earmarked for the march include all the capital cities of all regions of Ghana. In the Greater Accra region, the parade will move on the following routes:
Route 1: Indece Square – Liberation Rd. – 37 – N1 – Weija – Kasoa – Oboom Road – Amasaman – Sowutuom – N1 - 37 Giffard Road;
Route 2: Indece Sq – Ako Adjei Int – Circle – Tesano –Achimota – Pokuase – Nsawam – Amasaman – Aburi – Frafraha - Madina – Legon;
Route 3: Indece Sq – Osu – La – Nungua – Lashibi – Sakumono – Comm19 – Spintex Road – Tetteh Quarshie –East Legon – Adjiriganor – Ashaley Botwe:
Route 4: Indece Sq – Accra Central – James Town – Agbogbloshie – Korle Bu – Saprobic – Dansoman – Kaneshie – Circle – Nima – Adabraka; and
Route 5: Tema areas: Michel Camp – Gbetsele – Afienya –Dahwenya – Tsopoli – Ningo – Prampram – Kpone – Tema – New Town – Ashaiman.
Due to the march, there will be vehicular traffic and diversions on streets of the areas earmarked, at certain times of the morning. However, security personnel will be deployed to manage the traffic and diversions. Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate. They can also wave their miniature Ghana National Flag tomorrow in support of the peace march and in support of peace.