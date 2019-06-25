Interior Ministry lauds effective measures by security forces to curb crimes

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has lauded the effectiveness of measures introduced by security forces to curb crimes in the country especially armed robbery.
According to the Minister, operation 'calm life' made up of joint police and military patrol has been intensified resulting in the reduction of armed robbery cases from 1,101 from June to December 2018 compared to 868 this year (2019).
Mr Dery made this known on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, he stated that :
''This administration to curb crimes has introduced additional security measures to deal robustly with armed robbery as well as increased its patrols in communities along the highways. The Bolgatanga-Bawku-Garu Highway has been factored in the operational plan of the Ghana Police Service. The Ghana Police administration has also stepped out intelligence operation across the country which has resulted in the arrest of persons involved in robberies and crimes''.
He also added that: ''The joint police-military patrol known as operation calm life has also been intensified in the fight against crime and armed robbery in the country. The cumulative efforts of all these forces has made an impact in reducing armed robbery in the country. The recorded robbery cases in June -December 2018 was 1,101 as compared to 868 from January to date''.
He urged the public to continue to give the police vital information about the activities of criminals to enable the police to deliver efficiently and effectively on their mandate.
Background
In 2017, President Akufo-Addo has re-launched 'Operation Calm Life', which is aimed at combating criminal activity in all parts of the country.
The President assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment towards ensuring their safety and security
The action was necessitated by the increase in killings and robberies in Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region and Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
The operation is carried out by a team of police and military officers in major cities across the country.