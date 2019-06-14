Parliament intensifies security after suicide attempt

Following a suicide attempt by a 35-year-old man, Ghana’s Parliament has intensified security around and within its chamber.
The 35-year-old man, identified as Kojo Mensah was arrested after he entered the public gallery with a rope which he tied around a chair and with one leg over threatening to jump from the first floor to his death.
He was in an NPP shirt and is said to have come to Accra from Kwesimintim in the Western region.
He was whisked away by the security in the gallery and handed over to the Police for further questioning.
Extra Police officers and officials of the National Security were deployed to the Law making House on Friday to conduct extra checks on all persons who tried to access the building.
Parliament on Thursday also assured members that it is putting in place several measures to secure the premises and ensure that it is safe.
A release by Acting Director of Public Affairs at Parliament House, Kate Addo stated that Parliament will ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future.
