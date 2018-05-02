Single Spine pay policy to undergo review – Akufo-Addo

Single Spine: President Akufo-Addo, has stated that as his administration seeks to establish a world-class labour force comparable to any in the world, concerns of workers in the public sector over their remuneration must be addressed.
It is for this reason that an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been established by the Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance to undertake the review of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP), and to make recommendations for implementation by Government.
According to President Akufo-Addo, “Having operated with the Policy since its inception in 2010, it is time to institute this review. The team is expected to do a thorough review of both public and private sector pay policies, not only in Ghana, but also across the globe, to make informed recommendations for implementation.”
The President continued, “Productivity should be taken into consideration in the determination of remuneration for work done by employees in both the public and the private sectors. Whilst we seek to review the remuneration, I continue to count on you, Secretary General, to lead the campaign for a change in attitude to work and increase in productivity.”
President Akufo-Addo made this known when he delivered a speech on Tuesday, 1st May, 2018, on the occasion of May Day, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, in Kumasi.
ECG Concession
Whilst applauding Organised Labour heartily for the calm industrial climate Ghana has enjoyed over the last 16 months, President Akufo-Addo also recounted one of the issues that took centre stage last year, i.e. the ECG Concession, and the fear of layoffs of Ghanaian workers.
“You will recall that, in my address, I pledged that the terms of the agreement would be in Ghana’s interest. I am happy to report today the existence of an MOU between organized labour, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, which will ensure that no worker of ECG would be negatively affected or laid off as a result of the coming into effect of the ECG concession,’ he said.
Again, the President stressed that “majority of shares of the ECG concessionaire, i.e. 51%, after the signing of this agreement, are in the hands of Ghanaians.”
Pensions
On the matter of pensions, President Akufo-Addo stated that Government, through the Ministries of Finance and Employment and Labour Relations, has, with the co-operation of the TUC, ensured the smooth transfer of GH¢3.1 billion of Tier 2 pension funds into the custodial accounts of the pension schemes of labour unions; funds that had been outstanding for six years, and about which TUC had been loudly complaining.
“Our concern has been to ensure that the Pension Funds are secured ahead of their retirement. Persons who have also been nominated to chair these Schemes are well equipped, and possess the necessary experience in the management of the affairs of the Schemes,” he said.
Workers, the President indicated, can be assured that their contributions, and accompanying investment returns, are safe, and would be promptly disbursed as and when they retire from active service.