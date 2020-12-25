Social media “gazetted” election results not authentic -EC

The Electoral Commission, EC has asked Ghanaians to disregard documents making rounds on social media purporting to be copies of gazetted Election 2020 parliamentary results.
The Commission per a statement issued Thursday evening urged the public to disregard the documents being shared on social media as the gazetted parliamentary results of the December 7, 2020 election results.
According to them, the gazetted results are available and obtainable at the Assembly Press in Accra.
The statement said the document being mischievously shared on social media and purporting to be the gazetted results is not authentic but is being shared to mislead the public and discredit the Commission and should therefore be ignored.