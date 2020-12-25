Social media “gazetted” election results not authentic -EC

Messi breaks Pele's one-club scoring record Barcelona's Lionel Messi has overtaken Brazil legend Pele to become the player…

Inusah Fuseini to report at CID today The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini is expected…

Gov’t issues new guidelines for trading of its securities The government has made major changes in the trading of its securities by…

FIFA cancels 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups FIFA has canceled the 2021 U-17 and U-20 World Cups due to the COVID-19…

Keta Basin undergoes key seismic survey next year The offshore Keta Basin will next year undergo a major multi-client 3D…

15 romantic Christmas messages for your partner Which better way to start this festive season than to say a few kind words…