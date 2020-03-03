Some people intentionally release their dogs to prevent our officers from reading their meters - ECG Gen. Manager

The General Manager, Billing & Revenue, at the Electricity Company Ghana Head Office Fred Ango Bediako says some people intentionally release their dogs just to prevent their officials from having access to their meters.
He disclosed that this act is very common among Ghanaians and it goes a long way to affect the country.
He advised those involved should desist from the act and allow officers to read their meters as it helps in proper accountability.
"For metre reading, we have a monthly cycle, If accessibility is a problem, take pictures of your meter and send it to us, we will fix it. Some people intentionally release their dogs to prevent our readers to have access to their place. It is very bad. Customers should help us have access to their meters and read. We have officials who go to houses to check the integrity of our meters to check illegal connection. A smart meter is one that communicates from both sides," he spoke on the Joy Super Morning Show.
He also revealed that ECG has a whole unit that deals solely with illegal connections and that informants are rewarded when they assist ECG to get hold of people who are involved in the act.
"We have a whole division to check illegal connection. Any Informant who reports any issue regarding illegal connections receives 6% of the general cost"
Meanwhile, frequent power cuts in parts of the country over the last six weeks is stirring fears that Ghana may be returning to the dreaded period of a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage – popularly called ‘dumsor’.
Responding to that he said dumsor has not returned as been speculated.
"Dumsor is not back. In fact, I'm not aware of it".