South Africa declares free visa for Ghanaians

South Africa has declared its decision to offer free visa to Ghanaians.
The decision was announced on Wednesday before South Africa’s Parliament by the Home Affairs Minister, Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi.
No further details, including the implementation date, were provided by the Minister who was presenting his Ministry’s 2019/2020 budget to parliament for approval.
Ghana becomes one of the seven new countries South Africa has added to its list of visa-free countries.
''Today, we wish to announce an addition to our visa-free countries. These are Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe,” Mr Motsoaledi announced.
Until the announcement, only Ghanaians on diplomatic and service passports were allowed entry into South Africa without visa. Ghanaians applying for South African visa were required to pay about 500 cedis as visa fees.
The South African government’s decision to remove the visa requirement is expected to be welcomed by many Ghanaians who have made South Africa their tourism destination on the continent.
Ghana already has visa-free agreement with 13 countries in the world.
These are Barbados, Mauritius, Seychelles Island, Kenya, Lesotho, Namibia, Tanzania, Trinadad and Togabago, Singapore, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and Rwanda.
