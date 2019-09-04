Statue of Kofi Annan to be erected as Prez. Akufo-Addo cuts sod for project

President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a 20-foot monument of the late Kofi Annan.
The project which is expected to be completed in six-months time will stand at the entrance of the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Center (KAIPC) to honour the former UN Secretary General.
The statue which will be erected on a two-foot pedestal will portray the subject of a gentle and simple personality who promoted world peace.
President Akufo-Addo speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony at the entrance of KAIPC, said the monument could also be a medium through which his wife, Nane Maria Annan, communicates with her late husband.
“I have the honour of cutting the sod today in honour of one of the most illustrious of our compatriots. There is not too much of the life of Kofi Annan that has not been said.
“But for me what I see and what I remember is the man of principle, a man who valued important concepts in life, and who lived his life according to those values
“Very few of us can claim that but he did that. And that is the reason why a grateful posterity has found it necessary to honour him,”
Responding to the gesture, wife of the late statesman, said the family is grateful for the gesture.
“I and the family want to thank all of you who have supported us and embraced us on during the difficult moment We have to continue to work in his spirit,” Nane Maria Annan said.
Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan died in 2018. He was 80.
The Ghanaian died at a hospital in Switzerland after a short illness.
Mr Annan served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.