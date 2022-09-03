Syndicate cheating, impersonation in ongoing 2022 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned school heads and other stakeholders against a report of syndicate cheating among other malpractices in the ongoing 2022 WASSCE.
WAEC in a statement dated September 2, 2022, signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said WAEC will not hesitate to de-recognise schools caught in such malpractices.
Full statement
CONDUCT OF THE WEST AFRICAN SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (WASSCE) FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2022 – EMERGING ISSUES
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (Ghana only version), enters its fifth week with the conduct of two core papers, Social Studies and English Language to be administered on 5th and 8th September, 2022 respectively.
The Council wishes to bring to the attention of stakeholders and members of the public, a number of issues which are emerging from the conduct of the examination.
1. Restriction of Access to School Compounds for Monitoring Purposes
Reports reaching the Council indicate that some school authorities have adopted the practice of locking their school gates during the examination period with the aim of preventing WAEC Inspectors and Monitors from gaining access into their school compounds to monitor the examination.
School authorities, especially those engaged in this act, are directed to desist from the practice as such activities amount to acts of examination irregularities.
2. Smuggling of Mobile Phones into Examination Halls by Candidates
A number of candidates have been caught with mobile phones in examination halls.
Candidates are reminded that their entire results will be cancelled when they are caught with mobile phones in the examination halls. The Council wishes to call upon School Authorities, Supervisors, Invigilators, parents and guardians to ensure that candidates abide by this rule.
Supervisors and Invigilators are also being reminded of the ban on their use of mobile phones at examination centres.
3. Impersonation
Impersonation cases, which hitherto were not being recorded in school examinations are on the increase. Some impersonators have been arrested in
the ongoing examination and are in the grips of the law.
Supervisors are directed to deploy the use of the Biometric Verification Device (Vericheck) to identify candidates.
4. Syndicate Cheating in Schools
Intelligence has been received of some school authorities collecting monies from candidates and organising syndicate cheating in their schools.
Perpetrators of these acts are being cautioned to desist from same.
The Council has the mandate to de-recognise schools caught engaging in this malpractice.
Candidates identified as having colluded would have their results cancelled.
The Council is working closely with the Ghana Education Service, the National Intelligence Bureau and other security operatives to check infringements of the rules
and regulations governing the ongoing examination.
Some hot spots have been identified and monitoring of these centres has been intensified.
The Council urges all stakeholders to collaborate with it to safeguard the integrity of the examination.