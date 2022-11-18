Takoradi fake pregnant woman sentenced to a fine of GH¢7200

The Takoradi Circuit Court A on Thursday sentenced Josephine Panyin Simons, who is at the centre of the Takoradi fake pregnancy and kidnap case, to a fine of 600 penalty units, equivalent of GH¢7,200.
Josephine, who was charged with two counts of deceit of a public officer and the publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and panic, was sentenced on the charge of publication of false news to cause fear and panic in society.
A Prior pregnancy test carried out on the accused proved that she is currently pregnant and that saved her from serving the three year-jail term, which was usually associated with the misdeamenour.
Josephine Panyin narrated to the court how she was kidnapped and met 12 other pregnant women in a secluded place where she was delivered of her daughter and later found herself at Axim.
READ ALSO: Story of 'kidnapped' Takoradi 'pregnant' lady is fake - Authorities
The court, however, in its trial established that the above never happened in the course of time.
The presiding Judge Micheal Ampadu, sentencing the accused, did not see merit in the first count of charge of deceiving public officer, explaining that the complainant in the case was the convict husband and not any public officer, who initially reported the missing of the woman to the police.
“The complainant is not a public officer but the husband of the accused…So nobody can tell me that the accused person deceived a public officer or is liable…I therefore acquit and discharge her on that count.”
Justice Micheal Ampadu in a two- and half-hour duration read all the eight prosecution witness statements, which corroborated with the accused caution statement that she feigned the act of kidnap and pregnancy because she could not bear the shame of communicating her initial miscarriage to the husband.
Justice Ampadu said, “what will make a woman go through all the stress of walking from Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta and continued on foot to Axim bearing all the risks in mind…I think families must begin to support women especially when they miscarriage because it is a natural act.”
In September 2021, the issue of fake pregnancy and kidnapping of Josephine Panyin Simons gained national attention with its associated social security threats.