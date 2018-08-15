Two Persons reported dead at TTH following strike action

Two persons have died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) following the decision by medical officers to embark on an emergency strike action.
Doctors and Nurses of the hospital on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, declared an indefinite strike action on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, following the attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbi.
He was chased out of the hospital by members of an NPP affiliated vigilante group Kandahar Boys in the early hours of Monday, August 13, 2018.
The health workers declared the strike action even after a delegation led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed visited the facility and assured them of their safety in the hospital. According to the health workers, they do not feel safe, They are therefore calling for the internal security of the hospital to be beefed up, and the Kandahar Boys arrested.
Four Persons arrested
Meanwhile, at least four young men have been arrested by police in Tamale over the attack on the hospital. According to the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Yussif Tanko, that the police arrested the four persons in a swoop at Aboabo community in Tamale.
He noted that the suspects were picked up at the hideout of the Kandahar boys.
