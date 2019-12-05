Teacher Unions declare nationwide strike 

Three teacher unions in the country have declared nationwide strike over their unpaid allowances.
The unions include the National Association of Teachers-NAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers-NAGRAT and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.
According to the teacher unions, the strike action will take effect from December 9, 2019.
They said their arrears had been verified and approved for payment by the Accountant General internal audit unit. But discrepancies in the verified data according to the GES has however delayed the release.
Addressing the media, President for the Ghana National Association of Teachers Philippa Larsen said they deserve better.
"We are not prepared to see our teachers suffer as a result of someone's negligence, our plea has fallen on deaf ears and the status quo remains, we can't continue to tolerate this, indeed for how long will they ignore our members......in light of this development we the Ghana National Association of Teachers-NAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers-NAGRAT and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana do hereby declare today a strike action by our members effective Monday December 9."
