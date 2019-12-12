Teacher Unions agree to call off strike following court order

The three Teacher Unions have agreed to call off their strike action following a court injunction secured against their move.
This follows an order secured by the National Labour Commission at an Accra High Court on Wednesday compelling them to discontinue the industrial action.
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) on December 5, 2019, declared a strike after a series of failed engagements with the government on Legacy Arrears incurred between 2012 and 2016.
NLC, while describing the industrial action as illegal, accused the Unions of failing to notify the commission before embarking on their strike.
But speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, President of National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu reluctantly announced the halting of the strike action in compliance with the directives of the court order.
“We are obeying the court order with a lot of pain in our heart but let me also state that this ex parte motion filed and the order that has been granted Labour Commission lasts for a period of ten days.
“The Labour Commission will have to prepare itself that after 10 days, it will have to repeat the notice. Other than that, for me, after that ten days, I am at liberty to call strike action,” Carbonu said.