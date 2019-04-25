Tema Police on manhunt for 2 cell breakers

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for two persons who escaped from cells at the Prampram Police Station on Monday, April 22, 2019.
DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwa who is the Spokesperson for the Tema Regional Police Command said in a statement that the fugitives who initially were three in number escaped from the prison cell through the ceiling at about 11:20 p.m.
He disclosed that an inmate alerted the police officers on duty after the prisoners had escaped. The officers rushed to the cells only to see the ceiling is broken and three inmates namely; Samuel Pardie and Victor Fiagbenu, both on remand, and Michael Nartey, a convicted prisoner, had managed to escape.
DSP Darkwa said an alarm was raised for the immediate search of the suspects, which led to the re-arrest of Michael Nartey by the Prampram Police command at his hideout in Ashaiman.
He added that efforts are being made to get the other suspects who are on the run re-arrested.
The Tema Regional Police Command is, therefore, “seriously appealing to the general public to help re-arrest these suspects”.
