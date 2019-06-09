Terror threat : UK warns its nationals coming to Ghana

The United Kingdom (UK) has updated its foreign travel advice for British nationals travelling to Ghana, warning that terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the country.
The advice published June 7, 2019, adds that localised outbreaks of civil unrest can occur at short notice, and can become violent (sometimes involving weapons)
The advice reads: "If you’re in these areas, you should remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities. If this does happen, local police may impose curfews to contain the situation.
"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners".
Around 90,000 British nationals visit Ghana every year. The UK authorities note that, while most visits are trouble-free, crime does occur;
"In recent years, reported crime has increased, particularly over the Christmas period. Criminal activity ranging from petty street crime to violent crime can occur at any time. Take sensible precautions. Be particularly vigilant in public areas, and take care when travelling by road".
The UK is the second country to update its foreign travel advice on Ghana over the last three days.
Canada issues crime alert to its citizens in Ghana
Canada has issued an alert to its citizens in Ghana to step up their security following the kidnapping of two of its nationals in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.
The Canadian government in a tweet said, “Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth.
Ensure that windows and doors in your residence are secured,” the Canadian government tweet added.
