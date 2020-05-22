Test results prove COA FS Food Supplement not contaminated

Test results from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research prove that COA FS Food Supplement is not contaminated as claimed by the Food and Drugs Authority.
The FDA ordered the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, manufacturer of the COA FS drug, to recall the food supplement from the market back to the point of sale.
COA FS became a much sort after drug when COVID-19 surfaced because many believed it was able to boost the immune system which could prevent one from contracting the deadly virus.
According to the FDA, laboratory analysis on random COA FS products picked from the manufacturing company and the market, showed that the product had been found to contain Escherichia coli, a type of bacteria that normally lives in the intestines.
COA FS rejected the test results and demanded to conduct their private test.
The results of the microbial tests for the identified samples with batch numbers CFA00003 and CFS00004 did not disclose contamination by Yeast, Mould and E.coli as indicated in the FDA press statement.
Below is the test result
This is the second independent test the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, is conducting on the product since the FDA said it was contaminated.
The company in an earlier statement said tests ran by Cape Coast Teaching Hospital’s laboratories on the back of these claims showed the non-existence of the said substances in COA FS.
They then said they were conducting further tests in other independent laboratories and they have now come out with the results.
The FDA after COA FS first debunked their claims that the drugs were contaminated stood by their own test results and said they do proper checks before coming to make public announcements.
Head of laboratories at the FDA, Eric Kakari Boateng urged COA Herbal to submit their own test results to the FDA for the necessary next line of action to be determined.