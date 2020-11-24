Prime News Ghana

Tipper truck runs into Awutu Breku market, 2 persons severely injured

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
File photo
File photo
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

A tipper truck loaded with gravels has run into the Awutu Breku Market on Tuesday, November 24.

The incident happened at about 4:30 am.

According to reports, persons in the truck were shouting for people to give way to the truck which has lost control.

The truck run into a number of shops in the market. 

According to an eyewitness, a lot of shops have been destroyed by the truck.

"The truck was coming from the top and horning. But they couldn't control the truck so they run into a lot of shops including a mobile money shop, barbers shop and a supermarket destroying everything in it."

The driver and conductor are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.