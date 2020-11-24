Tipper truck runs into Awutu Breku market, 2 persons severely injured

A tipper truck loaded with gravels has run into the Awutu Breku Market on Tuesday, November 24.
The incident happened at about 4:30 am.
According to reports, persons in the truck were shouting for people to give way to the truck which has lost control.
The truck run into a number of shops in the market.
According to an eyewitness, a lot of shops have been destroyed by the truck.
"The truck was coming from the top and horning. But they couldn't control the truck so they run into a lot of shops including a mobile money shop, barbers shop and a supermarket destroying everything in it."
The driver and conductor are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.