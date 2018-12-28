Trinity Presby Model School wins “girls can code” southern sector contest

In an effort to empower girls and women in Information Communication Technology, a 'Girls Can Code' contest was organized for selected Basic Schools in the southern sector.
Six girls from each selected basic schools in Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta, Central and Western Regions presented their projects at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE) from Friday, November 30 to Monday, December 3, 2018.
Six girls from Trinity Presby Model School, Adweso- Koforidua namely: Julia Duncan Glavee, Abigail Enyonam Agbogbo, Lois Abordo Nuerki, Abena Korantemaa Ohene Agyei, Adwoa Baah Ofori Asare, and Jennifer Awako were selected to represent their school and Eastern Region.
The programme was attended by many dignitaries including the Mr. Stephen Baffoe-Director of Finance and Administration, Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Mrs. Benedicta Seidu-Director, Girls Education Unit, GES and a host of others.
After the presentation of the projects by participants from the five regions from the southern sector, participants from the Trinity Presby Model Schools were selected to represent the southern sector.
Two of their projects were selected and chosen to represent the southern sector for the impending National Contest. The projects were Website on Girls-Girls Fashion and Quiz Game on Countries and their Capitals.
