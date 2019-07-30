TUTAG threatens indefinite strike over nonpayment of salaries

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, TUTAG will by the 31st of August embark on an indefinite strike if their salaries due them are not paid by the government.
According to TUTAG in a statement signed by the National President Dr Solomon Keelson, after the migration of the Polythenics into a Technical Universities, lecturers are yet to be paid accordingly.
"Per these establishments, the Technical Universities are part of Public Universities in the country. However, having compiled with all the conditions set out and the timelines proposed for the migration of TUTAG members onto the Public University Salary Structure, we are yet to be migrated three years down the line. What is worse, is the continuous refusal of the authorities to give a specific date for the completion of the migration."