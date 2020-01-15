TUTAG,TUSAAG to call off nationwide strike

Striking lecturers and Administrators of Technical Universities say they will consider returning to the classroom to teach in compliance of a court order secured by the National Labour Commission(NLC) authorizing them to return to work.
The striking unions (Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, TUTAG and Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana, TUSAAG) earlier defied the directives of the National Labour Commission to resume work despite the move by the government to pay their allowances by January 29,2020.
With that, teachers and administrators in Technical Universities remained defiant and continued their strike contrary to the order NLC. Failing to go to campus and engage in academic activities.
Reacting to that, the National Labour Commission secured a court order directing the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to call off its strike.
Speaking to Starr FM, today the President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson said the unions will act on the order after being served with it.
''If they served us a court order, we will consider our options because am currently at work. You know the functions of a lecturer if you are on strike and withdraw some of the services and the court has given an order i am saying we will consider the court order it means we will perform our functions''.
However, the National Labour Commission(NLC) earlier indicated that lecturers and administrators of Technical Universities may lose their salaries if they don't comply with the order to call off the strike.
In reaction to NLC's declaration, Labour analyst Austin Gameh advised the NLC to invite striking unions again to discuss issues surrounding their strike rather than threatening to withhold their salaries.
Meanwhile, the National Council for Tertiary Education on their part has indicated that it has submitted data from the aggrieved tertiary education teachers and administrators to pave way for the payment.
The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) declared an indefinite strike action on today January 6, 2020, in protest to the non-payment of allowances due to its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.
Two days after TUTAG's strike, the Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) also declared an indefinite strike today to demand payment of allowances.