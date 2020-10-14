Two dead, others injured after truck run into traders at Walewale

Two people are reported dead and others injured after a Kia truck run into traders in the Walewale market in the North East Region.
Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred on October 13, 2020, on the main hospital road which is always overcrowded on market days.
The driver of the vehicle which was travelling to Bolgatanga is believed to have lost control and veered off into the market.
The eyewitnesses believe this accident was a result of a faulty break and run into the marketers.
Two persons have so far been confirmed dead, one died instantly and the other passed on today at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
Some three persons are also at the hospital receiving treatment.
Early this month, some irate residents of Sefwi in the Bodi District in the Western North Region set ablaze a Toyota Land Cruiser.
This was after the driver of the vehicle crashed into three pedestrians.
The driver identified as Patrick Foakye is reported to have made a sharp turn on tough speed knocking down three residents returning home from their farms on October 4, 2020.
Two people Kwabena Enkua 42 and Hamza Adama 19 died on the spot and the third person was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.