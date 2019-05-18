PHOTOS: Two suspected robbers gunned down at Kasoa

Two suspected armed robbers were killed in a shoot-out with the police at Bosom Abena, near Kasoa, in the Central Region.
The shoot-out which involved the suspected robbers and the police happened on Friday, May 17, 2019.
The deceased have been identified only as Scary, 27, and Saah, 36. Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra.
Constable Joseph Obise who was involved in the shoot-out also sustained gunshot wounds.
The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Irene Serwaa Oppong said on 16/5/2019 at about 1.30am a group of armed robbers wearing masks and wielding pump action guns and locally manufactured pistols attacked two policemen and workers of F&J Quarry Company owned by some Chinese at Bosom Abena near Kasoa.
The robbers engaged two policemen who were on duty in a shootout . However two of the robbers were killed.
One of the policemen Constable Joseph Obise sustained serious gunshot and was rushed to Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.
The robbers managed to take away the constable's rifle with an empty magazine. A search conducted on one of the deceased robbers revealed four mobile phones. Investigations are on-going to know the number of items and monies robbed from the workers.
Photos below: Viewer discretion is advised
