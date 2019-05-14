A/R : Woman gang - raped by robbers in road attack

Six suspected armed robbers have ganged -raped a woman in a road attack at Boaman in the Ashanti region.
The incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, May 14 2019. Occupants of four vehicles were robbed. One lady who was one of the occupants was ganged raped by six of the robbers.
In an interview with Starr FM, a driver of one of the attacked vehicles, Yaw Dabo said the robbers blocked part of the road between Boaman and Kumasi and stopped vehicles heading that way. He stated that his vehicle was stopped among three other vehicles, one of which had the lady who was gang-raped in turns by the six suspects. He said rescue came when a male passenger in one of the car managed to escape through the bush and called the police on phone.
” I was heading to Kumasi from Boaman and when I got to the spot, three other cars had been stopped already and they were taking phones and money from passengers. As they ordered us to get off our car, the lady was in the other vehicle in front of us and so they took her to the bush nearby and they started going in turns to rape her while the others watched over us''.
“In the process, a guy who was in the TD vehicle managed to dash into the bush and escaped. After a while, we heard the Police vehicle approaching and the robbers bolted but they took our belongings away.”
The victim, according to eyewitnesses, is receiving treatment at the Boaman health centre.
Reports indicated that investigations by the police are underway. Also, the inhabitants of the area are not safe since there is an increase in the spate of robbery.
