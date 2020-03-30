U/W : St Theresa’s Hospital, Nandom Health Centre gets support to fight Covid-19

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Nandom Constituency in the Upper West Region, Dr Richard Kuuire has donated some items to the Nandom District Health Directorate to fight the coronavirus pandemic today March 30 2020.
The donation exercise forms part of efforts to help protect health workers in the discharge of their duties during this period.
Amongst items donated at the Nandom District Health Directorate, today include 4000pcs of hand gloves, 100 medium size sanitizers, 48pcs of liquid soap, two non-contact thermometers and an amount Ghc1000.
Dr Richard Kuuire donations to the Nandom District Health Directorate
On his part, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Social Investment Fund (SIF) Mr. Alois K. Mohl has also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the St Theresa’s Hospital and the Nandom Health Center in Nandom in the Upper West Region.
Mr. Alois presented 2000 pieces of surgical gloves, 10 boxes of carbolic soap totaling 720 pieces, 25 gallons of liquid soap and 6 mini gallons of surface sanitizers to the St Theresa’s Hospital.
The Nandom Health Center, on the other hand, received 1000 gloves, two boxes of carbolic soap totaling 144 pieces and five gallons of liquid soap.
In an interview, Mr. Alois explained he was motivated to make the donation to the health facilities when he had a call from a friend telling him how the health facilities were running out of PPEs in the wake of Covid-19 in the country.
“When I heard the hospital was running short of PPEs, I had to quickly arrange and see how best I could help. I am from this community and so, I was worried and I knew I had to do something to support your good works” he said.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Social Investment Fund (SIF) Mr. Alois K. Mohl donation to St Theresa's hospital and Nandom Health Centre
He also assured the hospitals of more support as and when the need arises.
The matron of the St Theresa’s Hospital, Mary-Magdalene Maabier, who received the donations on behalf of the health facility, thanked Mr Alois for the kind gesture and promised the facility will make good use of the donations received.
Dr. Jude Ayambila, a medical doctor at the St Theresa’s Hospital also thanked Mr. Alois for his kind gesture indicating people in the area now wash their hands more than they used following the outbreak of the Covid-19.
