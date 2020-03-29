Guinness Ghana supports government campaign to fight COVID 19

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has presented products to support the government’s campaign to check the spread of the deadly COVID 19.
The 1,500 packs of Malta Guinness were handed over to the Ministry of Information and received by the sector minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on behalf of government at a ceremony in Accra on Sunday, 29th March 2020.
Presenting the items, the Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah said the donation is intended to support the frontline workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic.
“We understand how dangerous and stressful it is for our frontline workers who are leading the fight against the virus. We want to recognize them for their bravery and say thank you for their sacrifices. “
She said Guinness Ghana is committed to supporting government’s efforts to keep Ghanaians informed with the right information during these challenging times.
“That is why we have pledged to print thousands of Coronavirus educational packs for the Ministry and to distribute them through our already established nationwide distribution channels” she added.
The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah thanked the company for their kind gesture and assured them that the items will go a long way to support hardworking frontline workers assisting the state to fight COVID 19.
Ghana has so far recorded 152 confirmed cases with 5 deaths.