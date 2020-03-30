Covid-19 : Over 30 health workers under quarantine in Tamale 

More than 30 health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have been quarantined after coming in contact with two of the ten foreign nationals who tested positive for Covid-19.
The female medical ward where the two were on admission has been closed down for disinfection.
All patients there have also been evacuated.
Public Relations Officer for the hospital Mohammed Musbau said they are providing psychosocial support to the health workers.
"The staff who came in contact with the Burkinabaes we have quarantined them, there are about 36 of them who under quarantine. We are providing them with the needed psychosocial support just to keep them at peace and also assure them we are with them. Those who came in contact in the ward and the ward has been closed done for disinfection for it to be safer for use."
11 more Covid-19 cases recorded, 10 from Tamale and total cases now 152
Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 29 March 2020, 11:00hrs.
As of 29th March 2020, at 10:30 hrs, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana. Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.
The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report. The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Ghana’s total cases now stand at 152 with five deaths.