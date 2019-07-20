UEW 2018/2019 graduation postponed indefinitely

The Management and the Academic Board of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has postponed indefinitely its 2018/2019 students graduation ceremony due to the absence of a Governing Council.
According to the university, the prevailing circumstances are beyond the control of university authorities.
A statement issued by the university on Friday, July 19, 2019, however, said new dates for the congregation would be announced as soon as its Governing Council is reconstituted.
The last Governing Council’s tenure of office expired on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and as of today, July 19, no new Governing Council has been constituted.
The Students Representative Council (SRC) at a press conference Friday, called on the government to reconstitute council so as to enable the planned graduation ceremony to go ahead.
The University Relations Officer, Mr Ernest Azutiga expressed the hope that the Governing Council would be reconstituted by Monday to enable the ceremony to go ahead.
