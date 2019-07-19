UEW students stranded on campus ahead of graduation

Graduands of the University of Education, Winneba, UEW have been left stranded on the campus ahead of their graduation ceremony on July 20 2019.
The situation is due to the delay by the government in reconstituting the University’s Governing Council which has the mandate to oversee the graduation ceremony.
The Council’s mandate expired on Wednesday, June 17 but despite weeks of notice by the authorities of the University to the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education(NCTE), the Governing Council has still not being reconstituted.
The situation, if not resolved, is likely to affect the academic advancement of the students numbering over 15,000 made up of diploma, first degree, masters and PhD students.
Some of the graduating students who have travelled far distances to attend Saturday’s ceremony are now left stranded on the campus as authorities cannot also give them assurance on the event and subsequent ones in Kumasi, Mampong campuses of the university.
Speaking to Starr FM, some of the graduands are worried about the negative development and are calling on President Akufo-Addo to intervene by ensuring that their future is not endangered.
READ ALSO: