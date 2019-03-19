UEW Demo: Damaged properties pegged at GHc250,000

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) says the total cost of damaged properties during the violent student's protest is GHc 250,000.
Member of the Governing Council of UEW, John Darko says the damaged properties include ATM, glass windows, vehicles among others.
The Council after a tour in the school addressed the media and Mr Darko hinted that the Ajumako and Winneba campuses of the University will be opened soon in consultation with the Regional Security Council headed by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.
“The total cost of damage is estimated at about GHc250,000. We need to understand that broken down critical facilities such as vehicles, ATMs, glass windows and others affected by the violence may have to be repaired before the students could be asked to report back to campus. There is also a need to do a cleanup and undertake a repair and restoration of major facilities on our campuses before we could ask the students to report back,” he added.
UEW was shut down last Thursday indefinitely after a 3-day protest by students which ended in the destruction of several school properties.
The students were demanding the reinstatement of some lecturers who have been sacked.
The dismissed lecturers included local University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) president, Dr. Frimpong Kakyire Duku and the Principal of the Colleges of Languages at UEW, Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh.
A senior lecturer popular with the students, Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, also had his appointment terminated.
The students’ protests were backed by UTAG, which called the sackings baseless.
