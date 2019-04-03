UEW lecturers reinstated, school reopens on April 8

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is expected to reopen on April 8, 2019, after an impasse between students and school authorities led to the closure of the university.
The Governing Council upon series of meetings released a statement which read: “Upon advice and permission from the Regional Security Council, the Governing Council wishes to announce for the attention of the general student body and the general public, the following schedule of arrangements for the re-opening of the University: Monday, 8" April, 2019 — Arrival of Students on Campus Tuesday, 9" April, 2019 to Friday, 13" April, 2019 - Mid-Semester Examinations.”
The Council has also reinstated all the three lecturers who were sacked by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni.
Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, and Dr Frimpong Kwaku Duku, have all been reinstated to their various ranks in the University with effect from Thursday, April 4.
The Governing Council also said it has asked the University Management and the Academic Board to review its Academic Calendar to cater for the loss of time and ensure that staff and students work collaboratively to return academic work to normalcy.
