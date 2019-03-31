Parliament begins probe into UEW labour impasse

The Educational Committee of Parliament has begun investigations into the ongoing labour impasse at the University of Education, Winneba, UEW.
Chairman of the committee, Steven Siaka said the probe has become necessary after internal processes of the University failed to resolve the impasse.
The labour impasse follows accusations against the Vice-Chancellor for unlawfully dismissing some teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.
The incident led to a violent protest by students and subsequently the closure of the school by the Central Regional Security Council.
Speaking to Citi FM, Steven Siaka said the Vice-Chancellor of the University and other stakeholders will appear before the committee in the coming week.
“When issues like these happen, we want to see whether we can use the internal mechanisms or structures to resolve these issues. When it gets out of hand then we come in and this is exactly what we are doing. We have called local UTAG. We have met them. We have identified some bodies to interrogate.
“Next week, we are meeting the Vice-Chancellor, the students’ body and the University Council. We want to have a comprehensive report today and tomorrow so that history will not repeat itself again. We have seen what happened in KNUST already. Now it is happening in Winneba.”
There have been calls for the Vic- Chancellor of the school, Prof. Afful Broni to resign.
The demand is also accompanied by calls for lecturers and other staff who have been sacked to be immediately reinstated.