UEW: Students’ protest shouldn’t happen again- VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba Professor Anthony Afful Broni says students' demonstration against the sacking of some lecturers must never again happen in the history of the school.
“It is my fervent prayer that never again should such an event occur,” he said.
“It is not time to apportion blames but what is so important is that by the grace of almighty God, calm has been restored and we must save guard the peace we are enjoying today.”
The Vice-Chancellor said the school took to the headlines in the media for all the negative reasons just when they had achieved some relative peace after the 2017 to 2018 crises after some students demonstrated in March against the sacking of some lecturers by management.
Speaking at the 23rd congregation ceremony of the University of Education, Winneba the Vice Chancellor maintained that the crises led to the destruction of properties and peace on campus and the eventual closure of the School by the Regional Security Council.
“The crisis led to the destruction of properties on campus as well as peace on campus” the Vice Chancellor stated.
READ ALSO:
Former VC Prof. Avoke won’t be reinstated-UEW
UEW: I haven't recieved an official letter regarding my reinstatement - Lecturer
According to Professor Anthony Afful Broni, the intervention of the Regional Minister Kwamina Duncan, and some other stakeholders led to the restoration of peace at UEW.
“It is time the University comes together as one united body and work towards achieving one goal. It is my fervent prayer and wish that the peace we enjoy continue forever”.
Professor Afful Broni also explained that the University is embarking on various projects to improve infrastructure development in the school.
According to him a 100-bed facility that can accommodate an outpatient department, an emergency centre, radiography centre, and operating centre among others is almost ready for commissioning.
“We can’t wait to Commission this center since it is going to improve living standards on campus,” Afful Broni stated.