Former VC Prof. Avoke won’t be reinstated-UEW

The management of the University Of Education Winneba (UEW) has indicated that its former Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Mawutor Avoke will not be reinstated.
According to the University, although an Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) report exonerated him, the decision for his dismissal was determined by the institution’s Governing Council.
The Governing Council dismissed Prof. Avoke after the Winneba High Court in 2017 asked Prof Avoke to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council was determined.
In an interview with Citi FM, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UEW, Ernest Azutiga said the institution welcomes Prof Avoke’s call to work with all and sundry for peace to prevail in the university but shot down his reinstatement request.
“On his call to work with everyone to bring peace to the institution, I think it is in the right direction because that is what management and Council are working towards; bringing peace and reconciliation into the institution. He also asked that he should be reinstated, but the question will be what will be the basis for the reinstatement. What I gather from his presser is that he has been exonerated by EOCO.”
“There was a Supreme Court ruling that quashed the Winneba High Court ruling on him. The situation is that in that very Supreme Court ruling the judges made it clear that the decision to dismiss him was not based on EOCO reports. In fact, UEW had not made any formal complaints to EOCO. Based on the arguments he is making it will be impossible to reinstate him,” the PRO added.
Reinstate me, Former V-C Prof. Avoke
Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke, says he must be reinstated.
He insisted that an Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) report exonerated him of any wrongdoing.
Professor Mawutor Avoke at a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, asked to be given the opportunity to go back to complete his unexpired term – he has six months to the end of his tenure.
He accused incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Afful-Broni of deliberately scheming to get him out of office so he could replace him.
He is also asking for the reinstatement of other lecturers who have similarly been dismissed.
In Prof Avoke’s view, the recent leadership tussle has brewed “tension in the university because there are some individuals who believe the proper thing has to be done”.
In his opinion, the current Vice-Chancellor and some other individuals manipulated the court system against him “by not going to court, by giving excuses, the least opportunity not responding to the suits that we have filed, these are all classical manipulations”, he told Class FM.
At least 30 staff of the university, including 23 lecturers lost their jobs within the past year.
In the view of Prof Avoke, all the lecturers, who were also dismissed by the current Vice-Chancellor, must be reinstated to bring sanity on campus.
“Naturally, because many of them were dismissed unjustly”.
