UEW:UTAG calls for immediate resignation of Governing council Chairman

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called for the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the governing council of the University of Education Winneba(UEW), Professor Nicholas Abakah over the current labour impasse in the school.
The Association has also called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the impasse at the University. UTAG's demands follow violent demonstration by students’ which resulted in the indefinite shutdown of the University.
The Association, UTAG which had earlier called for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Professor Afful Bronie, is now calling on the Ministry of Education, EOCO and the Special Prosecutor to launch a full-scale probe into the allegations of victimization levelled against the Vice Chancellor.
The Association claims the Governing Council chair unduly used his authority to award himself the full professorship status.
Addressing Journalists on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the National UTAG President, Dr Eric Opoku said the Association will take further action if its demands are not met. The Association also wants the running of the university to be taken over by a neutral person until all the issues are resolved.
“As has been the convention of universities, your promotion takes effect from the time you put on your application and it was accepted. So that is the situation,” he explained.