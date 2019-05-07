UG attack : We are collaborating with National security for students safety - SRC President

The Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Ghana, Sylvester Owusu Amoako says management of the university is collaborating with the National security to ensure the safety of students on campus.
This follows an attack on a level 400 student of the University of Ghana. The victim, Daniel Osei was attacked along the road leading from Pentagon to Evandy hostel situated at the University of Ghana campus.
The victim was butchered mercilessly, thereby sustaining several cutlass wounds on his head by these unknown assailants.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the SRC President of the University of Ghana said the victim is responding to treatment at the 37 military hospital and that the school is collaborating with the National security to ensure the safety of students on campus
''At a meeting held by the school's management yesterday,they made it known that Osei was taken to the hospital's theatre on their arrival yesterday and is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.Management is collaborating with National security to ensure safety of students on campus''.
READ ALSO: UG attack: Security on campus will not be a 9-day wonder-VC assures
Again he said:'' We are working on all the street lights on campus to be fixed and also clear all bushes around the Evandy hostel. We will put in all these measures to prevent future occurrences''.
He also said increasing security patrol on campus and escort of students by school security from lecture halls to hostels after studyng deep into the night is another stategy developed by management to ensure safety of students.
The SRC President also urged students to remain calm as the SRC is working in hand with the University management to ensure safety for them.
Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on a final year Psychology student of the University, Daniel Osei.