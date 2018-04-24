University of Ghana elects Mary Chinery-Hesse to replace Kofi Annan

The University of Ghana has elected a new Chancellor, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse to succeed former chancellor, Kofi Annan.
A statement signed by the University's registrar, Mercy Haizel Ashia indicates that Mrs. Chinery-Hesse will officially assume her role on 1st August, 2018.
Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is an alumnus of the University of Ghana. She was also awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Ghana in 1991.
Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is a distinguished national and international public servant.
She has also received several prestigious awards and decorations including the Order of the Star of Ghana in 2006, and the Gusi Peace Prize for International Diplomacy and Humanitarianism in 2010.
Her predecessor, Kofi Annan, was appointed University of Ghana Chancellor in 2009, succeeding Nana Wereko Ampem II.
Highlights of Mary Chinery-Hesse's profile
-Chief Advisor, to H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, May 2006 – January 2009.
-Member, Council of University of Ghana, 2006-2009
-Commissioner, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, 2003 – 2006
- Vice-Chairman, National Development Planning Commission, 2001 – 2009
- Member, National Council for Higher Education,1974 -1980
-First female Deputy Director-General, International Labour Organization (ILO) Geneva, 1989 – 2000.
- Chairperson, UN Consultative Committee on Programme Operational Questions (CCPOQ), 1993 – 1998