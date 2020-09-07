UN dissociates itself from fake 'UN Kofi Annan' awards in Ghana

The United Nations (UN) has moved to dissociate itself from the fake 'UN Kofi Annan' awards which were organized in Ghana.
The awards scheme was put together by one Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour and called it the Global Blueprint Excellence Award which he says was in collaboration with the United Nations.
After he awarded personalities like Sarkodie, D Black at the Alisa Hotel on August 28, 2020, and many others, reports came out that the awards scheme was a scam and had nothing to do with the United Nations.
The evidence of the scam was revealed on Twitter after some tweeepers dug down to uncover what has come to be known as the biggest award scam of the year.
Sarkodie receiving an award at the event
Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour still insisted the awards were genuine but the UN has now come out to say they are not in any way associated with the awards.
Portions of the statement read: "The attention of the United Nations in Ghana has been drawn to news reports of an award purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.
The United Nations in Ghana wishes to state categorically that the United Nations (neither in Ghana or anywhere else) has no affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission) or its personnel in any way, shape or form."
Dr Fordjour made all the wrong headlines last week and many have called for the security agencies to arrest him for his actions.
Below is the UN release
The UN advises that all genuine UN notices follow strict rules and procedures and are announced/published on UN websites. We advise the general public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website (https://ghana.un.org/en).
The UN in Ghana remains committed to working with the Government of Ghana and its people to deliver on its mandate to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and support Ghana attain its development objectives.