Uncooked food must be distributed to Ghanaians to help Covid-19 fight – Hospital Administrator

A Hospital Administrator for the St Martin De Porres Hospital at the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region, Mr Osei Owusu Bempah has suggested that uncooked food should rather be distributed to Ghanaians in the lockdown areas to help the fight against Covid-19.
Mr. Bempah believes that to reduce contacts amongst Ghanaians, a system must be put in place to supply uncooked food to those with kitchens in lockdown areas to cook themselves whilst homeless people should be given cooked food with strict adherence to the social distancing protocol in these areas to contain the spread of the disease.
In a radio interview today April 13, 2020, Mr Bempah said: ''Food prepared and distributed is not necessary now. People converge at a place to collect foods distributed by government and other private organizations and this increases the rate of contracting the coronavirus disease. To achieve social distancing, uncooked food must be distributed to contain the spread of coronavirus and other communicable diseases Ghanaians may come into contact with during these times''.
During the distribution, many are seen massed up at the venue without adhering to the social distancing protocol.
Again, some health experts including Presidential advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, and Epidemiologist, Dr. John Amuasi have condemned the manner in which government and private groups are distributing food to some Ghanaians in the Covid-19 lockdown areas.
Dr Justice Yankson of the Ghana Medical Association who is also part of a private group helping in this regard of feeding the needy said they have put on hold their activities due to the challenge of the people not adhering to the social distancing protocol.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), on the other hand, has disclosed that government is spending GHC2 million on the hot meals being provided for Ghaianas in the lockdown areas.
NADMO explained that each pack of food costs the state GHC5, adding over 400,000 people are being fed under the social intervention program.
