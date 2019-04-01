27 year old jailed 12 years in hard labour

An unemployed youth who attempted robbing a commercial motor rider off his bike has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Circuit Court at Aflao.
Komlavi Ahiaba alias Gbekuya, aged 27, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.
The facts of the prosecution were that at about 2200 hours on May 16, 2018, Ahiaba and one Godsway Korwuvi alias Flat Body, engaged the rider at Jerusalem to convey them to Aluwoekpotame, both suburbs of Aflao.
At a spot behind the Lucky fuel service station at Avoeme, they requested the rider to stop for them to pick an item and he did.
The prosecution said instead the accomplice, Korwuvi alias Flat Body, pulled out a machete and ordered the victim to surrender the bike but the victim resisted and he slashed the victim with the machete, inflicting a deep cut on his upper lip, forcing two of his upper teeth to come out.
In the process Ahiaba alias Gbekuya succeeded in snatching the bike and waited for Korwuvi so that they could flee together on the bike, but the victim despite his injury, mastered courage and held unto Korwuvi so that he could not flee.
According to the prosecution, the victim at the end succeeded in pulling the machete from Korwuvi alias Flat Body making him sustain a deep cut in one of his palms.
An alarm by the victim started attracting people and Ahiaba, sensing danger bolted, abandoning the bike, and Korwuvi was arrested.
In view of the extent of their injuries, the police rushed both victim and suspect to the Ketu South Hospital at Aflao, where they were admitted for treatment.
Korwuvi was subsequently put before the Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty but was found guilty and jailed 15 years in prison in hard labour, whilst Ahiaba still remained on the run.
The prosecution said Ahiaba alias Gbekuya finally resurfaced and was arrested in another case and put before the court in March, where he pleaded guilty.
Credit: GNA