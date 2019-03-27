Daylight robbery: Driver chased, knocked down armed robbers at Taifa (video)

A driver of a white Pontiac Vibe has chased and knocked down two armed robbers involved in a daylight robbery at Taifa Burkina in Accra.
According to an eye witness Saddick Adams, the driver chased the two armed persons for about fifteen minutes before knocking them down.
Narrating the incidence to Citi FM, Saddick Adams said: "some two armed robbers on a motorbike I understand went to Taifa Burkina and robed and were escaping and a man driving a Toyota Pontiac Vibe after chasing them for some 15 minutes and was able to knock them but before then they have shot at him several times so I think he was injured, after knocking them down in a sharp curve around Taifa Frimp fuel station he crashed into an electric pole so the pole came down and hehe also knocked down a lady in the process, the driver after knocking the robbers and crushing the poles came and arrested one of the robbers."
The driver and the lady have been sent to the hospital and the police is pursuing one of the escaped robbers.
