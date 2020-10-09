Upper West Region: Commencement of Solid Waste Treatment Facility begins as President Akufo-Addo cut sod

The Clergy, Traditional Leaders and the youth in the upper west region gathered at kparisi near the regional capital Wa to observe the sod cutting by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start the construction of solid waste treatment Facility by the Jospong Group with its partners with the support from the government and the Ministry of Sanitation and water resources.
Upper West Region is the 8th region to have the first gentlemen of the land together with some government officials to cut the sod.
The facilities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have already started operations with President Nana Addo commissioning the Kumasi site together with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II two weeks ago at Adagya in the Bosomtwi district.
The Ashanti Region Recycling and Compost Plant is the largest and biggest on the entire African continent.
All these facilities are being constructed by the Jospong Group and its partners to support the President's vision in ensuring Ghana becomes the cleanest city in Africa.
The Jospong Group led by it's affable, vibrant, energetic Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong bought into the idea of the President Nana Addo to construct the ultramodern solid waste treatment Facility across the 16 regions in the country with the Bono,Bono East, Ahafo, Western, Western North, Eastern, Upper East Currently witnessing the work by the contractors on the site.
The construction of the facilities is expected to be completed in four months.
Zoomlion Ghana Limited through the public-private partnership(PPP) Currently manages 45,000 youth in the sanitation module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).
Naa Seidu Hamidu Bomison(Dajeng-Naa) who read the speech of the paramount chief of Kperisi traditional area, Naa Mahama Seidu Kunligi II paramount chief of Kperisi welcomed the gathering to the paramoncy. He stated that it was indeed respect shown to them by constructing the waste treatment Facility on their land.
"This will help improve the Sanitation issues facing my people and will also promote tourism. The people of Kperisi traditional area will forever appreciate your efforts".
The upper west regional Minister Hon. Dr Alhaji Hafiz Bin Salih in his welcome address on behalf of the people and traditional leaders of the region expressed their profound gratitude to the President and the Jospong Group Chairman.
This facility will be beneficial to the entire upper west region. It will help us manage the waste management challenge in the region. We deeply appreciate the Facility that is why it has resulted in the provision of the land. The regional coordination will offer the support that the Jospong Group of Companies needs to complete this project. He, therefore, appealed to other entrepreneurs to come and invest in the Region.
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies thanked the people of the upper west Region and the paramount chief kperisi for accepting the initiative to build the facility on their land.
Dr. Agyepong continued to also thank the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government and the minister for Sanitation Hon. Cecelia Abena Dapaah for giving the Jospong Group the needed opportunity to be part the president's initiative.
The Facility will reduce the unemployment job in the region. It will provide direct employment to 75 people whiles 250 peole will be engaged indirectly.
The Facility will serve all the districts in the upper east region.
Hon. Cecelia Abena Dapaah thanked the traditional leaders in the region.
The President has provided his unflinching support for the project to be built in all the regions. She commended zoomlion for zooming into the President's vision to ensure the entire nation becomes clean in Africa. She furthermore appealed to the residents not to liter after the Facility is built and starts it's operations. The Facility is a game changer in the Sanitation sector.
"Thank you Mr. President for the support yo have been to the ministry this clearly shows that you have the ministry at heart."
His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing the gathering indicated his hope and object is that Ghana becomes clean on the African continent.
Public private partnership is at it's best. Kudos to the Jospong Group for partnering with the Sanitation ministry to build this facilities across the country.
"I am particularly happy to work with the Minster for Sanitation for showing incredible dynamism for partnering the astute and affable entrepreneur Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and urged the residents to collaborate with the Jospong Group to achieve the purpose in which the Facility was built". President Nana Addo added.