Video: Soldiers beat up Ashiaman residents after alleged killing of soldier

Soldiers indiscriminately beat up residents of Ashiaman, on Tuesday dawn to revenge the killing of a colleague.
The soldier Imoro Sheriff, 21, was allegedly killed by a gang after he visited his girlfriend in the vicinity on Friday.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians.
This forced people to lock themselves up in their homes, fearing they will be beaten up by the soldiers.
Some eyewitnesses have recounted their experience on social media.
Some said they saw the soldiers around 2am.
The soldiers drop we this morning for Official town as we dey bus inside dey go work…
No be small swimming competition for the gutter inside.
Chale my mental health is at stake cos I swallow gutter water plenty…
I just received 2 slaps on my way to the office... I've gone back home
Things make serious for Ashiaman
Them dey beat we wotowoto.
Military men allegedly brutalizing Residents in Ashaiman. This comes after one of their men was assassin@ted few days ago.
Charlie ... temple run oh
Soldiers stormed Ashiaman this dawn
Air Support all come inside #ashaiman
