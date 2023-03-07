Prime News Ghana

Video: Soldiers beat up Ashiaman residents after alleged killing of soldier

By Vincent Ashitey
Soldiers indiscriminately beat up residents of Ashiaman, on Tuesday dawn to revenge the killing of a colleague.

The soldier Imoro Sheriff, 21, was allegedly killed by a gang after he visited his girlfriend in the vicinity on Friday.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians.

This forced people to lock themselves up in their homes, fearing they will be beaten up by the soldiers.

Some eyewitnesses have recounted their experience on social media.

Some said they saw the soldiers around 2am.

https://twitter.com/HumbleSoulGh/status/1633031324695969793