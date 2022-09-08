Video: Taxi driver goes naked, curses 'MTN' for blocking SIM card

A Taxi driver in Accra has descended heavily on MTN and the National Communications Authority (NIA) for blocking his Sim card.
The driver who is alleged to have fallen victim to NCA's punitive measure did not take it lightly as he placed curses on the authority and MTN.
In a video sighted by Primenews, the man who parked his car near the MTN office at Darkuman Junction went into the middle of the road naked with what is believed to be Schnapp in his hands and called on the gods to deal with the telecommunication giant.
Afterward, he dressed up and drove away.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) this week rolled out some punitive actions against users who have not registered their SIM Cards.
This new move took effect on Monday, September 5, 2022.
In a statement signed by the Authority’s Director-General, outgoing calls and data services for a sequential batch of numbers will be blocked for 2 days weekly on a rotational basis.
Also, there would be re-routing of all outgoing calls to IVR for a message to be played before all calls go through everyday.
The on-going SIM registration exercise is scheduled to end on September 30, 2022 and persons who fail to register will suffer consequences.
Also, outgoing calls and Data Services for a sequential batch of numbers will be blocked for 48 hours (2 days) once a week on rotational basis.